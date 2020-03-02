2 suspected Rohingya women held at airport

Kolkata: Two women, who are suspected to be Rohingyas, were arrested late on Sunday night at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata. They were produced at the Barrackpore Court on Monday and have been remanded to police custody for five days.

According to sources, on Sunday night the duo was about to board a flight to Bangkok. While checking their passports, immigration officers found some ambiguities. When they were talking to the women, immigration officials doubted their identity as their dialect was different.

On suspicion, the women were detained and interrogated. During interrogation, officials found that the duo had obtained Indian passport by illegal means.

In the passport their names have been mentioned as Rina Saha and Tania Biswas, but during interrogation they confessed that their original names are Taslima and Ruksana Akhter. Both of them hail from Myanmar.

Following the incident, the duo was handed over to NSCBI Airport police station, along with a complaint. A case has been initiated against the duo on charges of cheating, forgery, obtaining passport by providing false information and entering the country without valid documents.

Police have started a probe to find out how they had procured Indian passports. Sources informed that the addresses mentioned in the passports are at Habra area in North 24-Parganas.