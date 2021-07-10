2 SSKM docs accused of sexually harassing colleague transfered

KOLKATA: Two senior doctors from the Critical Care unit of the SSKM Hospital, who were accused of sexually harassing a lady doctor of the same department, were transferred to other hospital along with some other doctors.



The Health department officials, however, claimed that it was a routine exercise. The woman had registered a complaint with the SSKM authorities and also at Bhowanipore police station. The accused had been transferred to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. On Thursday, several other doctors from various hospitals were also transferred.

The woman also alleged that the accused had threatened her after she lodged a complaint. SSKM Hospital authorities had constituted an internal probe committee in this regard. The Committee had already submitted its report to the hospital authorities.

The incident had created a furore among the doctors and the staff members after the woman leveled the charges of sexual harassment. The woman is currently posted at the Trauma Care unit. A top Health official said that steps would be taken against the accused if found guilty.