2 separate fire cases reported in city; none injured

kolkata: A fire had broken out at a residential building in Posta on Thursday afternoon triggering panic among the locals.



The flames were doused using three fire tenders after almost an hour.

According to police, around 1 pm on Thursday local people in Posta spotted smoke coming out from the ground floor of a house located on Shyam Seal Lane.

Immediately, police and fire brigade were informed. Three fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was doused around 2 pm. In a separate incident another fire had broken out inside a hut located on Kavi Sukanta Sarani in Narkeldanga on Wednesday night. Three fire tenders controlled the fire after almost after one and a half hour.

On Wednesday night around 11:15 pm, smoke was found coming out of a wooden hut

on Kavi Sukanta Sarani. Local people saw the smoke and alerted the occupants. Police and fire brigade were also informed.

The fire was controlled around 1 am. None was injured in the incident.