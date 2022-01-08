2 Safe Homes opened in South Dum Dum

kolkata: With the rise in the number of daily Covid cases in various wards under South Dum Dum Municipality, the civic authorities have introduced two Safe Homes. The step has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure accommodation for mild patients, who would not require hospital admission.



Incidentally, around 70 Kolkata police personnel have tested positive for Covid on Friday. The total number of police personnel infected with Covid so far reached 295. DC 1st Battalion of Kolkata armed police Sunil Kumar Yadav has also been infected with the virus.

The Safe homes are meant for those who have not enough space in their houses to separately isolate themselves. There have been enough beds in the hospitals this time as the admission rate is much less this time. South Dum Dum Municipality has set up two Safe Homes as a backup arrangement. Over 366 Covid infected patients have been reported in the past three days under South Dum Dum Municipality areas.

A section of people are still not aware as they have been seen in the markets even without face masks.

The local administrations have been carrying out campaigns from time to time to make people aware. More stringent measures will be taken in the market places to enforce Covid protocols, sources said.