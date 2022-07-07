2 ration dealers held for forging CM's signature

KOLKATA: Two ration dealers of Shyamnagar in North 24-Pargana has been arrested by Kolkata Police for forging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's signature and writing a letter to all the ration dealers stating that the Chief Minister will take stern action against the ration dealers as the beneficiaries are not getting adequate ration.

Senior officials of the state government said that they have identified various such fraudsters who had a habit of forging the Chief Minister's signature and misuse it.

As a result they have decided not only to beef up security but also to arrest the culprits who are trying to misuse the Chief Minister's power.

A senior official of the state government said: "We had got information that the letter was circulated through the local post office and a section of officers of the local post office were involved in such a fraud. As a result we have also decided to increase our vigilance and arrest those officers who have helped the fraudster to misuse the chief minister's signature."

Senior police officers are of the opinion that after an interrogation they came to know that internal feud between various ration dealers have forced few of them to forge the signature of the Chief Minister to threaten other ration dealers.

An internal feud amongst some ration dealers has resulted in such an incident, the official said.