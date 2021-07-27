2 pvt establishments asked not to admit patients till further orders

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed Midland Nursing Home in Belghoria and another private hospital in Howrah to stop admission of patients till the further order.



In the first case, the Midland Nursing home had engaged a doctor who had no registration from the West Bengal Medical Council or the Medical Council of India. The accused doctor had received his graduation degree from Russia and he had no valid clearance from any of the medical councils.

WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said when the accused doctor had treated a patient, whose family members later registered a complaint, he had no valid clearance from the council.

"When someone practices here after obtaining a degree from a foreign medical college, he/she has to appear for an examination in our country. The accused had appeared for the examination but during that specific period the accused had no clearance from the council. The patient, whom the doctor treated, had eventually died.A nursing staff member of the hospital was found to have done a distance course from Bangalore which is not valid. The patient, Kakoli Das, was admitted to the hospital with Covid. After the patient died the family members registered a complaint with the WBCERC.

The hospital has also been asked to fix a deposit of Rs 2 lakh on the name of the deceased's 10-year-old son. A team from the WBCERC will visit the hospital to examine its infrastructure and then it will take the final decision in this regard. In another incident, Life Care Nursing Home in Howrah's Bali has been asked not to admit any patients after the WBCERC found that a patient was given homeopathy, allopathic and ayurvedic treatment simultaneously. A patient, Baby Ghosh (74) was admitted to the hospital who eventually died. The death certificate carries the signature of a doctor who is a homeopathy practitioner. Family members of the patient claimed that the patient had been under alopathy treatment.