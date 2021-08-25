2 professors of Visva Bharati suspended

kolkata: In an unprecedented move, two professors of Visva Bharati university have been suspended for allegedly vitiating the environment of the academic institution on Monday.



Three students, who were earlier suspended for six months, had been sacked by the university authorities.Professor Arani Chakraborty and Professor Piyush Kanti Ghosh of Physics department were suspended for vitiating the environment of the university. Professor Chakraborty had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the teachers had been confined illegally by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakraborty. He also sought police protection alleging threat to his

life. He alleged that the Vice-Chancellor had taken the decision vindictively.A senior Reader of Calcutta University preferring anonymity said the Vice-Chancellor during his tenure had so far suspended about 20 teachers When contacted the Registrar of the university refused to comment.