2 pool-car drivers arrested in city over separate incidents

Kolkata: Kolkata Traffic Police has been instructed by senior officials of city police to take stringent action against pool-cars which are plying while flouting the norms.



Amidst checking for the same on Monday, a pool-car hit a scooter on Canal East Road, while in another case, a pool-car driver was arrested for driving in drunken condition in Moulali.

According to sources, following the recent accident at Polba in Hooghly, senior Kolkata Police officials decided to conduct checking of pool-cars. Though Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic, Rupesh Kumar claimed that no special drive was conducted against pool-cars, traffic sergeants on Monday were seen checking documents and condition of the pool-cars across the city.

"No special drive against pool-cars was ordered. Normal checking is going on. Private vehicles are also being checked to see whether they are being used for commercial purpose," said Kumar.

A pool-car on Monday morning hit a scooter from behind on Canal East Road near Gajnabi Bridge, while taking a few students to a school. Local residents who saw the accident claimed that the driver, identified as Shahil, was driving the car at a high speed.

Later, on the basis of the statement of the scooter rider identified as Abhijit Mondal, a case has been initiated in Ultadanga police station. Shahil was later arrested on charges of rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

It may be mentioned that the car is registered for private use but was being used for commercial purpose.

In another case on Monday afternoon, a pool-car driver was arrested for driving in drunken condition. Sources informed that around 3 pm, traffic police personnel of Sealdah traffic guard were checking pool-cars as well as other vehicles at the Moulali crossing.

While doing so, a pool-car which was carrying students of a private English medium school located on AJC Bose Road was stopped.

While checking the documents, an on-duty traffic sergeant felt a smell coming from the driver identified as Dinesh Sharma and understood that he was driving in drunken condition.

Following that he was asked to blow in the breath analyser machine, which he denied. Later, Sharma was compelled to complete the procedure and it was found that he was excessively drunk.

As per the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, permissible limit of driving after consuming liquor is 30 mg per 100 ml blood, while in case of Sharma, the result was 246.2 mg.

Following the test, he was taken to Taltala police station and was subsequently arrested. The students were dropped off at their homes by a driver from the Sealdah traffic guard in the same car.