2 pilgrims die after falling sick at transit camp

KOLKATA: Two Gangasagar pilgrims died after they fell sick at the camp arranged in the Maidan area.



Police on Wednesday were seen checking the pilgrims after they boarded the buses for their vaccination certificate or Covid RT-PCR test report.

Around 11:30 am on Tuesday, a pilgrim identified as Netra Paul (72) of Matholi in Uttar Pradesh (UP) suddenly fell sick at the Gangasagar mela transit camp in Maidan.

Other pilgrims informed the police and cops rushed him to SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Another pilgrim identified as Shanti Devi (55) of Ayodha in Uttar Pradesh fell sick in the same transit camp.

She was also rushed to SSKM hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. It is suspected that both the persons died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Cops are trying to contact their relatives.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday informed the persons managing the ticket counters set up at the Maidan for Gangasagar that no bus will leave the temporary terminus until cops check the vaccination certificates and Covid test reports.

Deputy Commissioner of South division, Akash Magharia himself checked the vaccination certificates and Covid test reports.

He said: "No one will be allowed to go to Gangasagar without double vaccination. If anybody has only one dose, then we will vaccinate them here. If anybody is found who has not been vaccinated, then his or her Covid test will be done here."

All prtocol related to Covid are being strictly followed to avoid the spread of the infection at the Mela.