2 persons asphyxiate to death in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Two persons died in an under-construction septic tank in Siliguri. Both used to work as caretakers in a building on the Asian Highway-2 near Tinbatti More.



The building is under construction. On Tuesday, Dipak Rai had entered the under-construction septic tank to remove the shuttering, bamboo poles and wooden planks. He felt asphyxiated and shouted for help. Amit Barman then entered to rescue Rai and also fell sick.

Hearing their cries for help some people tried to pull them out but failed. Fire brigade and ambulance were called. Fire brigade personnel rescued the two and rushed them to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) where they were declared brought dead. Prima facie, it was stated that they had died from asphyxiation inside the tank.

In another incident, the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the NBMCH had a close shave. At around 3:30 am on Tuesday, the staff saw smoke gushing out from a fan and it soon filled up the ward. Acting quickly, the staff, including nurses and doctors evacuated 56 babies from the ward safely. The fire brigade was informed but it was put out before they arrived.

"The fire was from a malfunctioning fan regulator. Prompt intervention of the staff saved the day. There were 56 babies under treatment in the ward. All are safe," stated Dr. Kaushik Samajdar, Super.