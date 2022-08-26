2 out of 21 univs deemed fake by UGC

Kolkata: Out of 21 universities, two alternative medicine institutes from the state have been deemed fake by the University Grant Commission (UGC) on Thursday.



These universities include the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine at 80 Chowringhee Road and the Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research at Thakurpukur. According to the UGC notice, these institutions have been declared fake and do not have the power to confer any degree.

A proprietor of the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research on 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road in Thakurpukur had told a news publication that the institute was shut down in 2015 and they had surrendered their trade licence.