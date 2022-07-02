2 new sectoral panels to be added for next BGBS
Kolkata: Two new sectoral committees have been added for the next Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held in February 2023 with the main focus being on industry and international trade.
Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday chaired a preparatory meeting with senior bureaucrats of industry and commerce, animal resources development, tourism a allied departments and concerned industry stakeholders at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.
According to sources, the newly formed sectoral committees will work in the area of pitching for investment in creative industry and film and another in innovation and knowledge.
While inaugurating the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked Dwivedi to include the film sector in BGBS from next year onwards.
The current sectoral sessions are Infrastructure, Services, Tourism, Industries, Agri and Allied Activities, International Trade and Mining, Oil & Gas. The state government has formed sectoral committees with government and industry representatives for different departments and the industry members help in ease of doing business.
According to a senior official who attended the preparatory meeting — the associations of power mill, steel mill, textile, plastic, power loom and others attended the meeting and have been asked to come up with suggestions for preparing industry policy.
At the concluding session of this year's BGBS, Banerjee had said that the state got investment proposals to the tune of Rs 3.42 lakh crore, which was the highest among the six such summits held by the state government so far.
These investment proposals will help create 40 lakh new jobs in the state.
