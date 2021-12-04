2 nabbed with drugs worth Rs 10 crore from Tangra

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed two drug peddlers from Tangra area on Thursday afternoon.



Police have seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore from them.

According to police, acting on a tip off, the STF personnel intercepted two drug peddlers identified as Amjad Khan of Jhalawar in Rajasthan and Pijush Mondal alias Nidhu of Bongaon in North 24-Parganas on Canal South Road.

During the search, police found 1.043 kg Amphetamine, 1.045 kg Methaqualone and 164 grams of unknown narcotics drugs.

It had been suspected that the drugs were being smuggled in for the upcoming festive season.

It may be mentioned that on November 30, STF of the West Bengal Police had nabbed a youth identified as Shamim Mallick of Palashi in Nadia from Airport 2½ number gate area with three kg morphine. The drug was found inside a secret chamber of his SUV. Morphine is the last stage before preparing the heroin. Heroin is prepared after processing the morphine.Sources informed that earlier morphine used to be processed in Lalgola of Murshidabad and Kaliachak of Malda.

At present the work is being done in Palashi area. The drug peddlers procure the raw materials from Kolkata. Then they carry it to Palashi.

After manufacturing heroin they supply it to Kolkata. Several relatives of Mallick are also involved in the ill trade.

Cops came to know that the drug peddlers are procuring the drugs and its raw materials from Myanmar. It is being smuggled into India using the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur. From there the drugs are being carried through the states like Nagaland and Assam to reach North Bengal.