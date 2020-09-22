2 more names crop up in NIA investigation

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has come up with two more names in connection with the suspected terrorists arrested from Bengal and Kerala.



According to sources, during interrogation of the six accused persons, NIA officials came to about a person identified as Ansari and another one who has involvement in the terror module. The six arrested are being taken to Delhi on Monday night where the trio arrested in Kerala will be brought. They will be interrogated there to get further information about their planning.

The officials came to know that few of the accused persons came in touch with the terror outfit while they were working in few states in South India as migrant labourers.