2 more BJP workers arrested over 'goli maro' slogan debacle

Kolkata: Two more BJP worker who had raised the "desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro…." slogan during the rally on Sunday, were held on Monday night from North 24-Parganas.



One of them has been remanded to police custody till March 5 after being produced at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court, Kolkata, on Tuesday. Police sources informed that several other persons have been identified, who had also raised the slogan on Sunday.

According to police, Sujit Barua, a resident of Ghola at Sodepur in North 24-Parganas, was arrested on Monday night after he was identified from a video footage.

Barua has been booked on charges of sections 153A IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 IPC (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, another BJP worker identified as Sandeep Sonkar was arrested on Tuesday. Sonkar was seen leading the rally on Sunday.

Earlier, three BJP workers identified as Surendra Kumar Tewary, Dhruba Basu and Pankaj Prasad were booked on the same charges and subsequently arrested. Basu, a 71-year-old man, was granted bail by the Magistrate considering his age and ailments.

On Monday, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma had stated that no one will be spared if found shouting any inciting slogans, which may lead to breach of peace or deterioration of the law and order situation.

He also informed that OCs of all police stations in Kolkata have been instructed to initiate strong legal action against any person who tries to provoke or instigate people in any way.

Apart from Kolkata Police, the state police have also been instructed to act against any person if found raising such slogans. Police across the state have been asked to keep a strict vigil on the rallies and meetings organised by political parties.