2 lawyers electrocuted in Alipore court

KOLKATA: Two lawyers of the Alipore court were electrocuted on Thursday afternoon after accidentally touching an iron pole which was holding a shed.



The iron pole was already electrified as a live electric wire was in touch with it. The injured lawyers have been admitted to a private hospital in Ekbalpore.

According to sources, on Thursday the lawyers Arijit Mukhopadhyay and Supratim Barik were walking in the court premises and were passing through the CJM court area.

Suddenly, Mukhopadhyay held the iron rod by his hand to maintain balance while walking through the stagnant water.

As soon as he touched the pole, he got electrocuted. Seeing his friend getting electrocuted, Barik tried to pull him. But, he also got electrocuted. Other lawyers heard them screaming and went to the spot.

They were separated from the iron poll using a wooden stick. Later the duo was rushed to a private hospital in Ekbalpore. In another incident, a 56-year-old man died after being electrocuted in Jorabagan.

Kashinath Jyoti was trying to open a garage shutter which somehow got electrified.