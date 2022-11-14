2 killed, 1 injured after bus hits them at Howrah Station

KOLKATA: Two persons were killed and one was injured after a private bus lost control and hit them near the entrance of Howrah Railway Station's subway on Monday afternoon. Police seized the bus but the driver somehow managed to flee.



According to sources, around 2:45 pm, a bus from route number 28 was going to Howrah Railway Station.

After crossing the Howrah Bridge, the bus took a left turn towards the bus terminus which passes through the subway gate.

But before the bus could reach the subway gate, the driver somehow lost control and the bus went through the median divider railings and ran over three pedestrians.

Among them two had reportedly died on the spot while the injured person was admitted at the Howrah District Hospital.

A case has been registered against the offending bus driver at the Golabari police station.

People, who had seen the accident, had reportedly claimed that the bus was moving at a breakneck speed and took the left turn without slowing down.

After that he somehow lost control and the accident took place.

Another section of people are claiming that the bus was trying to beat another bus to reach the terminus first. However, police did not confirm this allegation.