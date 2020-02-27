2 Khagragarh blast accused convicted in terror financing case
Kolkata: Two persons who were involved in the Khagragarh blast case which took place on October 2, 2014, in Burdwan have been convicted in a separate case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged terror financing. The next date for hearing on point of the sentence is March 17.
According to ED officials, the duo identified as Sheikh Rahamatulla alias Sajid, a senior leader of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operating in India and Md Burhan Sheikh an Indian national who is also a crucial member of the terror outfit have pleaded guilty through an application on February 19.
Rahamatulla was arrested in November 2014 by the Bidhannagar Police from Airport area whereas Burhan was arrested in September 2017, by Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police from his hideout near Sealdah Railway station on B B Ganguly Street in Muchipara.
Following the blast that took place in Khagragarh during 2014, the ED had initiated a case for alleged money laundering and terror financing based on the FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
After a detailed investigation, two provisional attachment orders were issued for land measuring 20 cottah at Simulia village in Burdwan and two bank accounts.
The attachment orders were subsequently confirmed by the adjudicating authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), New Delhi. Following pieces of evidence that were placed before the City Sessions Court, Calcutta, against three accused persons for which the court had taken cognizance on November 12, 2018.
On February 19, Rahamatulla and Burhan pleaded guilty through an application before the concerned magistrate. On Thursday based on the application, the duo was held guilty of the charge of money laundering.
