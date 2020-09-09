2 injured in separate road accidents

Kolkata: A scooter rider suffered multiple injuries after a bus hit it on Tuesday morning at the crossing of Old Court House Street and Mango Lane in BBD Bag. On Tuesday morning around 9:20 am, Santanu Manna of Jadavpur was riding his scooter when a WBTC bus from route C-26 hit him at a high speed. He fell on the road while the scooter got stuck under the bus. Immediately traffic police personnel detained the bus driver and rushed Manna to the SSKM Hospital where he is currently admitted. Later police took the bus and the driver to Hare Street police station and initiated a case. In a separate incident, an app-cab collided with a pillar of East-West Metro on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass at the Bengal Chemical crossing. Locals claimed that the cab driver identified as Digambar Yadav was driving dangerously and trying to overtake a dumper. Police rescued Yadav and rushed him to a private hospital nearby.