2 including TMC councillor killed in mishap
Kolkata: Two persons including a TMC Councillor of Barasat Municipality died in a road accident at Chanditala in Hooghly on Sunday evening.
According to sources, Councillor of ward 3 of Barasat Municipality Pradyut Bhattacharya and his brother Pranab Bhattacharya were returning home in an SUV. Near Siakhola, their car reportedly rammed into a tractor, which was moving backwards.
Locals ran to the spot hearing the sound of accident. Later, police with help from locals rushed them and the driver of the car to Chanditala Rural Hospital, where Pradyut and Pranab were declared brought dead. The driver of their car is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra to conduct parallel probe17 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
AIADMK govt will protect the interests of minorities: TN17 Feb 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 relatives of Telangana MLA found in canal17 Feb 2020 11:30 AM GMT
AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive:...17 Feb 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment,...17 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT