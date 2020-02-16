2 including TMC councillor killed in mishap

Kolkata: Two persons including a TMC Councillor of Barasat Municipality died in a road accident at Chanditala in Hooghly on Sunday evening.



According to sources, Councillor of ward 3 of Barasat Municipality Pradyut Bhattacharya and his brother Pranab Bhattacharya were returning home in an SUV. Near Siakhola, their car reportedly rammed into a tractor, which was moving backwards.

Locals ran to the spot hearing the sound of accident. Later, police with help from locals rushed them and the driver of the car to Chanditala Rural Hospital, where Pradyut and Pranab were declared brought dead. The driver of their car is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.