2, including child, hurt after oil tanker hits bus at Jessore Road

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a child, suffered injuries after an oil tanker hit a bus on Jessore Road near Airport gate number 2.



The injured passengers were rushed to Barasat district hospital where they have been admitted.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning a bus of Barasat-Botanical Garden route was moving along Jessore Road towards Barasat. At the Airport gate number 2 bus stoppage, the bus stopped for boarding and deboarding of passengers.

Suddenly an oil tanker which was also moving towards the Barasat hit the bus after the driver of the tanker allegedly lost control.

Due to the impact several passengers suffered injuries as they had fallen inside the bus or their heads collided with the seat in front.

Among the injured the condition of a child and another passenger is stated to be a bit serious.

Traffic cops who were on duty at the Airport gate number 2 rescued the passengers and rushed the two to Barasat district hospital where they were admitted.

Rest of the passengers with minor injuries left the spot after a while. Police have seized the oil tanker and detained

the driver.