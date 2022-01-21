2, including a civic volunteer & city police staff, arrested for snatching

kolkata: A civic volunteer and contractual driver of Kolkata Police were arrested for allegedly snatching valuables, including money and some documents, from a truck driver on Wednesday.

They were produced at the Bankshall court on Thursday and remanded to police

custody till January 28. According to sources, on Tuesday night the accused civic

volunteer, identified as Sheikh Akbar, and a contractual

driver of police, Sheikh Jamir Mondal, were intercepting goods vehicles on Strand Road. On the pretext of document checking, they were allegedly taking money from the truck drivers. Both of them were using a red coloured SUV, which is used by the Kolkata Police.

Around 11:45 pm, the duo intercepted a parked truck on Strand Road and demanded money from the driver. It

had been alleged that when

the truck driver asked about why they were asking for money, Mondal and Akbar allegedly started assaulting him. The duo even snatched his silver chain, a bag containing around Rs 5,000

along with driving licence and other documents. After the duo left, the truck driver became furious and went to Burrabazar police station and demanded an explanation.

A few moments later, cops from Burrabazar police station along with the driver of the truck went to the spot. After checking the surveillance camera footage, they found the duo with a red coloured police vehicle leaving the spot. On Wednesday night, the duo was detained and brought to Burrabazar police station, where the truck driver identified the duo.