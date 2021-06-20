2 incidents of electrocution: Min seeks report

Kolkata: State power minister Aroop Biswas has sought a report from the CESC and also the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) enquiring as to how two incidents of electrocution happened in the city on Friday. The minister also constituted two probe committees to look into the two incidents of death separately.

On Friday two youths were killed in the city after being electrocuted. One of the victims — Manik Barui (30) was returning home on his motorcycle on Friday morning through Nabapally area of Haridevpur.

He accidentally came in contact with a snapped live electric wire. He got electrocuted and died at the spot. A 3-member committee has been formed to probe his death.

A single-member probe committee was constituted to probe the other incident in which one Sujoy Mondal (18) was found lying on the waterlogged footpath in front of a housing complex in Patuli. He was also electrocuted and died.