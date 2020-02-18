2 imposters arrested for loan fraud

Kolkata: Two persons, were arrested, on Monday, for allegedly obtaining a loan from a nationalised bank by impersonating as an Indian Railway's employee and a promoter.



According to police, on December 20 2019, branch manager of the said nationalised bank's Rash Behari

Avenue branch lodged a complaint at the Gariahat police station that unknown miscreants have obtained a loan of Rs 37.21 lakh using fraudulent means.

During the investigation, police came to know that a person identified as

Subrata Maity approached the manager and claimed

that he was an employee of the Eastern Railways and was posted at the Budge Budge railway station.

He said that he was in urgent need of a home loan as he wants to buy a flat from M/S Nirman Construction. He had submitted several documents such as identity card, PAN card, salary certificates and statements of salary account along with a property deed to convince the manager.

Another accused person identified as Shankar Halder came with him posing as the promoter from whom Maity was going to purchase the flat. After the loan was sanctioned, the money was transferred to a fictitious bank account which was opened at the Gariahat branch of another nationalised bank. Later the money was withdrawn.

While checking the documents thoroughly the branch manager suspected that the documents were forged.

When he tried to verify he came to know that no such employee was working at the Budge Budge railway station.

During the investigation, police traced the duo and nabbed them from Mallikpur in South 24-Parganas on Monday.