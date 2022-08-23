2 hurt in Beliaghata bomb explosion

KOLKATA: Two labourers were injured while digging at a construction site after a bomb exploded on Monday afternoon in Beliaghata.



According to sources, two labourers were digging at a construction site located in Sarkar Bazar area of Beliaghata. Suddenly local people heard an explosion. When they went to the spot, they found the labourers lying injured.

Immediately the injured duo was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and also informed the Beliaghata police station.

During a preliminary probe, cops came to know that while digging, the labourers found a metal box which was buried beneath the ground. Out of curiosity one of the labourers tried to open it. While doing so, the box exploded. It is suspected

that the bomb was buried by some anti-social element. However, the area has been cordoned off by the police. Bombs disposal squad was also informed. The exploded box and its particles will be examined to determine the nature of the explosive.

A senior police official informed that the labourer who was trying to open the box is critical but the injury is not life threatening. The other labourer is stable. A case has been registered against unknown miscreants and a probe has been started.