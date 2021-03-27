2 held with drugs worth Rs 35 crore

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has nabbed two notorious drug peddlers and seized heroin worth Rs 35 crore from Topsia on Thursday. The accused were produced before the City Sessions Court on Friday and remanded in police custody till April 5.



The sleuths were tipped off about a consignment of drugs meant to be delivered in and around the Hindu burial ground in Topsia.

Cops maintained a strict vigil in the area. They spotted some suspects and surrounded them. The suspects — identified as Abdulla Khandakar alias Mama of Titagarh and Akbar Hossain of Beniapukur — are natives of Siwan in Bihar. They were found exchanging a bag.

Cops took the duo to STF police station in Lalbazar.

There, the bag was searched and police found around 7kg heroin.

The STF during this month foiled several attempts of drug peddling and seized more than 13 kg heroin worth more than Rs 65 crore.