2 held over fake job letters

Kolkata: Two youths have been arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly producing fake joining letters for the post of Group-D staff in the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services (WBF&ES) department.

According to police, on Monday the duo identified as Suman Payra and Gourab Giri of Contai in East Midnapore, came to WBF&ES headquarters at 13D, Mirza Ghalib Street and produced two joining letters.

As no recruitment was going on, officials questioned them. During interrogation, the duo confessed that they had procured the forged joining letters from someone against money.

Later, a complaint was submitted at the New Market police station and the duo was handed over to police. A probe has been initiated to find out others connected with the racket.