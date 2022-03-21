2 held for thrashing man to death for killing their father

Kolkata: Two youths were nabbed for hacking a man to death who was an accused of murdering their fathers.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Nayabasti area in Panihati.

On Saturday afternoon, local people found the body of Sheikh Arman inside the Nayabasti. Several injury marks were found on the body. During probe police arrested two youths identified as Sheikh Basir and Sheikh Asif. While interrogating them, cops came to know that Arman was accused in murdering both of their fathers. Basir's Father Sheikh Uzir Ali was hacked to death in 2012 by Arman. Before that Asif's father was killed by Arman during 2007.

He was in juridical custody in connection with the two murder cases that are still pending.

Around 15 days ago Arman was released on bail. It is alleged that after returning to his area, Arman was threatening Basir and Asif. Police are trying to be sure of the motive.

Though both the arrested youths claimed that they killed Arman to take revenge, cops are nurturing other angles as well if anything more could be found.