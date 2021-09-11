2 held for shootout in Bansdroni; 1 injured

kolkata: Two notorious criminals were arrested after a man was shot by a few miscreants in the Bansdroni area. The accused had targeted someone else, but shot the victim accidentally.



According to police, the accused duo—identified as Subha Ghosh of Bansdroni, who is the son of notorious criminal Bablu Ghosh alias Nanti, and Kartik Das of Titagarh—were nabbed on Friday. It had been alleged that on Thursday night around 11 pm, the duo went to the house of Pradip Debnath. Suddenly, they pulled out firearms and started firing at Debnath. But, the bullets missed him and a bullet hit the hand of a youth, identified as Avishek Mukherjee. After the firing, the accused fled from the spot.

Mukherjee was rushed to SSKM hospital, where he was admitted. Debnath told the cops that Subha called him from outside on Thursday night. When he came close to the collapsible gate, the accused started firing. Hearing gunshot, Mukherjee came out and one of the bullets hit his hand. Late on Thursday night, a complaint was lodged at Bansdroni police station. Cops suspect that Debnath has been attacked due to a conflict over promoting business in the area. However, a probe is on to find out the motive behind the crime.