2 held for selling fake currency

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested early on Thursday morning from Tarulia in New Town for allegedly duping people by selling photocopies of US dollar. According to sources, on Thursday morning while patrolling in Tarulia area, cops saw two persons identified as Debasish Mondal and Sourav Mallick of Basanti in South 24-Parganas, roaming aimlessly and detained them on suspicion. During search, police found good number of paper pieces cut in shape of currency notes and few containers of various colour ink. Later the duo was brought to New Town police station and interrogated. Cops also found, 1000 pieces of white paper in currency note shape, one Rs 500 note, three photocopies of 100 USD, eight containers filled with colour in liquid form, an injection syringe and packet of white powder.