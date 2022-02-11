2 held for securing loans by forging documents belonging to other people

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for obtaining loans from a bank by forging documents belonging to other persons having similar names as the accused.



The duo, identified as Santanu Das and Ami Roy, were found to be involved in several such fraudulent activities. According to sources, last year Das and Roy jointly obtained a loan of Rs 14 lakh from a bank in Park Street area. Since, the accused had not repaid a single installment, the bank authorities approached persons whose documents had been used at the time of applying for the loan.

Soon, the authorities learnt that the accused had produced forged documents, replacing the picture of the original owners of the documents with their image. After a complaint was lodged at the Park Street police station, the Bank Fraud unit of Kolkata Police took over the investigation.

On Tuesday, the duo was arrested. They were produced before the Bankshall court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for seven days.

Cops have come to know that Das and Roy used to search for people having names similar to theirs. After the loan was sanctioned and disbursed, the accused used to withdraw the money.