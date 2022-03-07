2 held for posing as doc & healthcare professional

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested from Salt Lake and Bansdroni for posing as doctor and a healthcare personnel using the registration of another doctor on Saturday night.



The accused persons were found to have treated several patients in rural areas of South and North 24 Parganas.

According to sources, on February 8, Abhishek Naha, an anesthetist lodged a complaint at the Rabindra Sarobar police station against two persons identified as Rajib Sarkar New Tollygunge area in Bansdroni and Suvo Nath of Sukantanagar in Salt Lake alleging that they are using his registration number to treat patients. Naha told the cops that he had come to know about the malpractice from a few of his friends and also got hold of a prescription as well.

During the probe police came to know that Nath used to pose as dermatologists and was prescribing medicines to several patients while Sarkar was acting as a compounder. When cops consulted a dermatologist they came to know that he was using steroid drugs to treat people. Police also got hold of a prescription of a three- year-old child of South Barasat who was treated by him. During probe cops came to know that Nath is a medical representative and Sakar is a graduate. On Saturday night Nath was picked up from his residence in Sukantanagar.

Later, Sarkar was nabbed from his Bansdroni house. They have been booked for cheating, impersonation and forgery.