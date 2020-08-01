2 held for manufacturing spurious sanitiser

Kolkata: The Enforcement Branch (EB) of Kolkata Police unearthed a racket manufacturing spurious sanitiser and arrested two persons from Ezra Street on Thursday night.



According to police, since the past few days EB officials were getting information about spurious sanitisers being sold but failed to locate the area. On Thursday, the police were tipped off about two shops located on Ezra Street from where spurious sanitisers were being sold.

Acting on the tip off, an EB team along with Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) conducted raids at two shops located on Ezra Street. Police found 1400 litres of spurious sanitiser stored in drums and plastic containers.

Sources informed that the shops sell several types of chemicals and thus, they were using low grade chemicals to manufacture the spurious sanitiser amid the pandemic situation. It is alleged that there were no labels or any chemical information about the contents printed on the containers and the shops do not have any licence to manufacture sanitisers by mixing chemicals.

Two persons, identified as Rajib Punjabi and Jiauddin Basha, were arrested during the raid as they were found leading the manufacturing process.

A case has been initiated against them at the Hare Street police station.