2 held for loot, stabbing morning walker

KOLKATA: The police have arrested two robbers within nine hours after they allegedly stabbed a morning walker and snatched away his mobile phone along with other valuables from two other joggers.

The incidents had taken place early on Wednesday morning in the Maidan area opposite to the Mohammedan Sporting Ground on Red Road.

According to the police, on Wednesday around 5:20 am, a distress call was received on dial 100 about a man lying injured beside Red Road. The patrolling van of Maidan police station was sent to the spot. Meanwhile, the Traffic Control Room (TCR) also received the same information from a traffic cop. Police went to the spot and rescued the injured man identified as Har Govind Vyas of Posta.

He was rushed to the SSKM hospital from where the Vyas was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, another man Rakesh Rana lodged a complaint at the Maidan police station against the two accused. He told the cops that the youths robbed him and his friend Sachin Kumar Shaw, aiming a knife and a firearm at them.

After robbing two mobile phones and Rs 4500 from them, the duo stabbed Vyas.

The miscreants also took Vyas's expensive mobile phone as well. After the case was registered, the investigation was taken up by the Anti Dacoity and Robbery Squad of the Detective Department.

After checking the footage of the CCTV cameras in the area, cops spotted the duo. Later on the basis of a tip off, Md. Imran alias Totla of Entally area was picked up from Beniapukur and his associate Sheikh Sameer Hussain alais Saboo of Beniapukur was picked up from

his home.