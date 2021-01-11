2 held for forcing women into flesh trade

Kolkata: Two youths were arrested for allegedly forcing two women from Punjab to work in a bar on VIP Road and running a sex



racket.

According to sources, late on Saturday night a woman went to the Narayanpur police station and alleged that she and another woman were confined to a flat at Rajarhat by 2 persons.

The accused were continuously forcing the women to dance in the bars. They were also forced into flesh trade.

During the wee hours of Sunday, police rushed to the address provided by the woman and rescued the other one, who was found locked

there.

Later, police nabbed 2 youths identified as Sunit Sharm and Prashanta Maity.

Meanwhile, cops learnt that several women from

Punjab were being trafficked in Rajarhat and adjacent areas by promising them to arrange jobs.

The accused duo was produced before Barrackpore ACJM Court and

remanded in police custody for 3 days.