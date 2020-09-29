2 held for evading DoT

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly evading the Department of Tele Communication (DoT) gateway while diverting an international phone call to look like a local call. On Monday Ajay Nayan, Asst. Divisional Engineer, Telecom security, of DoT in Bengal lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station against few persons running an illegal call centre in Sector V. He further informed that on September 11, 15 and 21 they received complaints from few customers on their toll free number about a local landline number is being used to while receiving international phone calls. After they conducted a preliminary probe found that the accused persons were using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to convert an international phone call to a local one to evade DoT gateway. As a result the centre has incurred a loss worth a huge amount of revenue. Sources informed that making calls in such manner can be a threat to the nation as no surveillance can be done on these types of phone calls. Later police conducted a raid at a call centre at DN block in Sector V and arrested two persons identified as Mohit Singh of Behala and Mohammed Sadaab of Karaya on Monday night. Cops have also seized a computer server, a laptop, one switch which was used to land international calls illegally, four mobile phones, several debit cards along with few identity cards and other documents connected with the case. The duo was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for four days.