2 held for duping woman by posing as police officer

KOLKATA: Two youths were arrested for allegedly extracting money from a woman by promising to settle a case against her husband by impersonating the Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Supratim Sarkar.



According to police, on March 31, a woman identified as Jyoti Saha lodged a complaint at the Bidhnnagar Cyber Crime police station against two persons.

She told the cops that due to some issues, her husband Anirban Saha was arrested by the cops of Rajarhat police station a few days ago.

At present, her husband is in judicial custody at Dum Dum Central Correctional Home.

On March 30 morning, the woman received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as the Commissioner of Bidhannagar City Police.

The man proposed to settle the case and demanded Rs 4,50,000.

After the woman was convinced, she had paid Rs 1,50,000.

But another man identified as Sheikh Abdul called the woman and demanded Rs three lakh to settle the case.

According to the sources, the miscreants were using pictures of Sarkar on their social media accounts as well. While probing, police arrested Abdul on April 1 and took him in their custody.

On Monday night, the prime accused identified as Sushobhan Saha of Habra was nabbed from his home.

According to the sources, Saha was allegedly the person who impersonated the Commissioner and used his picture to cheat the woman.