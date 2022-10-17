2 held for duping job seekers in Salt Lake

kolkata: Two persons were arrested for duping several job seekers by promising employment in the aviation sector on Sunday night from a luxurious hotel in Salt Lake Sector V.



According to police, the accused persons used to promise jobs in the aviation sector.

The complainant who is a job seeker was told that he will be appointed in Air India.

The accused persons had demanded money from the complainant to arrange the job. Being convinced, the youth had given them Rs 1.73 lakh in phases.

Later the accused persons handed over a forged letter of appointment using a fake letterhead of Air India.

The youth about a month ago came to know that the letter was forged and he has been duped.

When he demanded the money back, he was allegedly threatened with dire consequences.

On September 7, he lodged a complaint against two persons identified as Biplab Sinha Mahapatra and Subhajyoti Chatterjee of New Town in Hare Street police station.

During the probe cops traced the duo using the help of technology and on Saturday night arrested them for duping the job seekers.