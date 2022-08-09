2 held for duping job aspirants by posing as WBCS officers
kolkata: Two persons were nabbed by the cops of Beliaghata police station for allegedly duping people of several lakhs of rupees by promising to arrange government jobs for them and impersonating as WBCS officers.
According to police, the duo claimed themselves as WBCS officers from the 2014 and 2016 batch. The duo was using two SUVs fitted with blue beacon and sticker which read 'Govt. of West Bengal' on the windscreens in order to convince people. It is alleged that the duo used to promise their targets to provide jobs in the government sector such as Metro railway, Food and Supplies department and other government departments. So far police came to know that they were duping people for the past one year. A senior official said that the accused persons used to take around Rs 2 lakh from each of the job seekers to arrange jobs for them. Cops suspect that it is a racket and several others are involved.
