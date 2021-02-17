2 held, fake call centre busted in Sector V

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police busted a fake call centre, from where the fraudsters allegedly duped a large number of people in Spain, Germany and some other countries. Two persons were arrested in this regard and remanded in police custody for four days.



Acting on a tip off, cops of Electronics Complex police station raided the call centre styled as Dreombolic Technology Pvt. Ltd. located at the EN block in Sector V. The cops found some young persons engaged as tele-callers who made fraudulent calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The callers used to offer technical support by posing as executives of a renowned software and operating system firm.

The victims were asked to install software, which allowed the fraudsters to access their systems from remote locations. Later, the accused used to install some malware to corrupt the systems. Then, the callers used to offer help and demand money. But after getting the money, the fraudsters used to disconnect the calls.

Police said the call centre was owned by four persons identified as Rahim Passa, Shibhasis Jana and two others. During the raid, police hatched a plan and compelled the employees to ask the owners to come to the office. When Passa and Jana arrived, they were arrested.