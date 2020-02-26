2 held at Bidhannagar Road station, GRP seizes gold bars worth Rs 1.5 crore

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested with 3.5 kg gold on Tuesday evening from Bidhannagar Road railway station. The seized gold is expected to be worth Rs 1.5 crore.



According to sources, on Tuesday officials of Sealdah GRP police station were tipped off that two persons will come to Kolkata by train and will deboard at the Bidhannagar Road railway station.

Based on the information, police personnel in civil dress were deputed in all the platforms and were keeping a strict vigil on the passengers. Around 7:30 pm, cops zeroed in on two suspects who had deboarded from a Down Bongaon local at platform number 2 and crossed over to platform number 3 using the foot over bridge.

Immediately police personnel surrounded the duo identified as Prasenjit Ghosh and Bappa Gayen of Bangaon in North 24-Parganas and detained them on suspicion.

After taking them to Sealdah GRP police station, their belongings were searched and cops found 30 gold bars concealed in their luggage.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that they were asked to hand over the gold bars to someone in the city. Sources claimed that accused persons were asked to reach the city following which they will be given information on where to go and to whom the gold will be delivered.

Police sources claimed that the duo arrested were merely carriers. The gold is suspected to have been smuggled into India from Dubai through Bangladesh.

The arrested persons are being interrogated to find out who are their counterparts in the city and from whom they had procured the gold bars. This apart the accused person's background will be checked whether they had been involved in any such smuggling connection earlier which may help cops to catch other racketeers.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a passenger was detained by RPF personnel after something suspicious was detected inside his bag while checking it through the scanner machine at Kalighat Metro station.

During search, RPF personnel found 1.5 kg gold jewellery for which the person failed to provide any documents. He was later handed over to police.