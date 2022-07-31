2 engg students from state beat over 400 participants to win Hackathon

KOLKATA: Two college students from the state clinched first position by scoring 110 at the Hackathon organised by the Kolkata Police on Friday.



The first winners-Syed Modassir and Debjeet Banerjee-are both engineering students. They completed the competition on time.

The prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh was handed over to them by Director General of the state police Manoj Malaviya and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal.

The competition took place at the Netaji Indoor Stadium with 404 participants, which included 30 women and six school students.

It had a section of participants from other cities and states like Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala and Odisha as well.

Both, the first winners and the second winner Avinash had scored the same, however it took him a little longer to complete. Soummya Mukhopadhyay and Sourabh Karjee came third with 100.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal hinted that Kolkata Police may seek help from the participants for the investigations in future.

"We wish to interact with you on a regular basis and use you as a resource to train our people, to create awareness and also for capacity building. I hope we will get your support in future," he had said.