2 electrocuted in separate incidents

KOLKATA: Two persons were electrocuted in two separate incidents on Thursday night and Friday afternoon.



Due to heavy rains, Nabapally area in Haridevpur was waterlogged.

On Thursday, around 11 pm Manik Barui (30) was returning home riding his motorcycle.

While he was passing through the 22 bigha area in Nabapally of Haridevpur,

Barui came in contact with a torn live electric wire and got electrocuted. He died on the spot.

In another such incident, one Sujoy Mondal (18) was found lying on the waterlogged footpath in front of a housing complex in Patuli.

Local people informed the police. Cops came to know that Mondal was trying to catch fish from the accumulated water in the footpath when he got electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire.