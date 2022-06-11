2 drown, 7 missing after fishing boat capsizes
Kolkata: Two fishermen drowned and seven went missing after a fishing boat capsized near Khejuri off Hijli beach in East Midnapore on Friday.
According to sources, on Friday a fishing trawler Alamin-4 was moving towards Petuaghat from Nandigram. Near Khejuri off Hijli beach the trawler collided with a river bed and toppled.
All 12 fishermen on board the trawler fell into the water. As soon as the information received, local administrated started acting to save the fishermen.
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was also informed.
A search operation was immediately started using Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV), Dornier aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).
Meanwhile three fishermen were rescued and two bodies were recovered by the local fishermen from the sea.
Seven other fishermen are still missing and search is continuing to find them.
