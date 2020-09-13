2 die in lightning strikes; forecast of heavy rain

Kolkata: Two persons, including a woman in Malda, died after being struck by lightning. Various South Bengal districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning. Some places in North Bengal also witnessed moderate rainfall on Saturday.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted more rainfall in North Bengal while South Bengal districts may also receive light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours. Several parts of North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia received some spells of heavy rain on Saturday morning but it did not last too long. The sky remained partially cloudy in some parts.

"Most of the North Bengal districts will receive rainfall till Tuesday owing to an active monsoon trough. Heavy to very heavy downpour is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till Tuesday. There is a forecast of heavy rain or thunderstorms in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda district as well," a weather official said.

According to Malda district administration, the victims have been identified as Bijoli Mondal (40) and Montu Karmakar (60). Mondal was cutting grass for cattle near her home at Pirganj village in the morning when lightning struck her. Karmakar, a carpenter, was struck by lightning when he was working in front of his house under a polythene shed during a thunderstorm.