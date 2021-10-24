2 die after being hit by train

Kolkata: Two persons were killed after being hit by train at the Sealdah North Section on Friday night.



According to sources, the accident took place on the Sealdah Main Line under the Belgharia CCR bridge between Dum Dum junction and Belgharia railway station.

Sadananda Banik (28), driver by profession, and fisherman Raju Mandal (32) were talking with each other while crossing the railway tracks.

They did not notice the UP train entering the station and was hit by it. According to reports they died on the spot.

The police went to the station and recovered the bodies from the railway tracks. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

According Eastern Railway sources, train services were disrupted in the Sealdah North section for 10—15

minutes.