2 delivery boys held for stealing customers' phones

kolkata: Two delivery persons of an online shopping platform were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones which were either to be delivered to the customers or were picked up from a customer for exchange.



The accused duo, identified as Jay Mondal of Dakshindari and Rajesh Singh of Panditiya road, were found to be involved in the racket. They were produced at the Bankshall court and remanded to police custody for six days.

According to police, Mondal and Singh in several occasions did not deliver a few mobile phones to its customers. They used some trick to mention that the delivery had been done in the online system. Also they used to sell old mobile phones of several customers who bought new ones exchanging their old phones. To save themselves from legal action, the duo used to lodge missing complaint of the said mobile phone which they were supposed to hand over to the vendor.