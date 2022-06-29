2 dead near Siliguri, 3 in Gangtok due to incessant rains

Darjeeling: Incessant rainfall in Darjeeling and Sikkim has caused extensive damage in this region. While 3 of a family died in a landslide near Gangtok in Sikkim, 2 died when a tree fell on the scooter they were riding on, in Methibari in the foothills of Darjeeling. The IMD has issued a Red (heavy rainfall warning) for this region and Sikkim.



Doma Sherpa (27 years) and her two sons aged 10 years and another of seven months were buried when a landslide struck at 1 am on Tuesday at Rongey Dokan Danra near Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. Sherpa's husband, Bimal Mangar, a driver by profession, was in Siliguri when the landslide struck.

In another incident Rakesh Chettri and Pranab Chettri were on their way back home to Sonada when a tree fell on the scooter they were riding on at Methibari near Siliguri on Tuesday evening. Both died on the spot.

The National Highway 10, link road to Sikkim witnessed multiple landslides throughout the day. A major landslide occurred in between Kalijhora and Coronation bridge at Hatisur. From noon to 5 pm the NH10 remained closed to vehicular traffic. At 5 pm on Tuesday it was restored.

"Owing to heavy rainfall, wind and low visibility only 2 flights operated from Bagdogra Airport out of 28," stated P Subramanium, Director, Bagdogra Airport.

Many areas of Siliguri were inundated owing to heavy rainfall. Rivers were also in spate. The level of Mahananda River touched the 114 m mark, near the danger level.

"We have opened up control rooms in all the 5 Boroghs and at the Corporation. Disaster Management teams are on standby," stated Ranjan Sarkar, Mayor, SIliguri Municipal Corporation.