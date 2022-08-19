2 dead as vehicle skids off road, plunges into gorge

Darjeeling: A vehicle skidded off the road into a gorge at Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, killing two, including the driver. Another person was also injured in the accident.



The incident occurred in the Champaguri area. The vehicle with two passengers was on its way to the marketplace from Nagrakata tea estate. On the way, the vehicle lost control and plunged into a gorge. Locals and police personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Sulkapara Rural Hospital. The doctor declared the driver and another passenger brought dead.

The deceased include Ganesh Gonda (23 years) and Bishal Gope (19 years). Ganesh Gonda, a resident of Naya Saili Tea Estate, was the driver. Gope was a resident of Ratan Line of Nagrakata. Injured Rahan Oraon was referred to Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital. The vehicle has been recovered by the police.