2 dead, 7 injured after LPG cylinder explodes

KOLKATA: Two, including a 10-year-old boy, and a woman were killed and seven others suffered injury after an LPG cylinder exploded at Jamuria in Asansol.



Also, a portion of the house collapsed due to the intensity of the explosion.

On Tuesday night, local residents of Goalapara at Bahadurpur in Jamuria heard an explosion.

When they came out of their houses, they saw a portion of the house belonging to Sadamoy Mondal had collapsed. Nine persons, including a boy, had suffered injuries.

They were rushed to a local hospital where Rupam Mondal (10) and Malati Mondal (50) were declared brought dead. Other injured members of the Mondal family were shifted to another hospital for better treatment.

It was being suspected that a LPG cylinder exploded due to a leakage.

Meanwhile, probe into the matter is underway.